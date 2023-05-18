Mickey Arthur, the director of the Pakistani squad, has emphasised the need of emphasising teamwork above individual success.

He is adamant that the Men in Green can become a formidable force if all players cooperate selflessly.

“Teamwork must come before individuals. I’m pretty strict about that. It will be incredibly effective if we first get every player on the same page. All of those individual records will be broken, but first we have to succeed as a team, Arthur told a foreign sports writer.

Arthur responded that he is aware that players may be inclined to focus on their own statistics and personal goals when asked about Pakistani players being accused of doing so. He is, nonetheless, adamant about stopping the squad from adopting this sort of behaviour.

The 55-year-old hopes to instill a sense of devotion to the group’s goals, a certain style of cricket, and a clear understanding of each player’s position.

You don’t simply recognise it when you see it. I want to prevent that from taking place. I’m going to test the guys on their ability to function as a team, play clear roles, and understand cricket technique. A 40 from 18 balls is substantially more valuable than a 70 from 60 balls at the top, so we need to make sure that those small victories lower down the order are recognised.