Arshdeep Singh’s parents reportedly told the cricketer that he was “smiling” at the messages he received during the India vs. Pakistan game on Sunday, and that the experience had only “given him more confidence,” according to Indian media.

Singh botched batter Asif Ali’s catch in the closing seconds of a close India-Pakistan game during the current Asia Cup, infuriating many social media users.

Additionally, a Sikh separatist group was added to his Wikipedia entry, which prompted India to contact the site’s administrators.

Singh’s parents, Darshan Singh & Baljeet Kaur, claimed they spoke to Arshdeep while boarding a flight from Dubai to Chandigarh and were relieved to find that the athlete had taken the criticism in stride.

The two had been present for the game on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“He said precisely, “I’m laughing at all these tweets & messages.

I’ll only get nice things out of it. My confidence has only grown as a result of this encounter “Darshan described his son as stating.

Baljeet told the newspaper, “Arshdeep informed us that he had the support of the entire Indian team.

Darshan also talked about how he is feeling as a father right now.

“Parenting hurts a lot. just under 23 years old. I don’t want to talk too much about trolls. No one can keep their tongue shut. Without supporters, there would be no game.

While some people will always be by your side, others find it difficult to accept even little setbacks. But eventually, only one team can win, he said.