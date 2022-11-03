In a letter to Pakistan’s chief justice (CJP), the mother of prominent journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif demanded the creation of a powerful judicial committee to look into her son’s murder.

In a “mistaken identity” case, Sharif was shot and killed by Kenyan police last month while en route to Nairobi. Riffat Ara Alvi begged in a letter to the CJP that the terrible murder case of her son be kept out of the public eye.

In order to alleviate the feeling of insecurity among the family and the journalist community, the mother of the murdered journalist asked the chief judge to take legal action in accordance with the law and create a powerful judicial committee.

In order to determine the real motive for the murder and find the perpetrators, Alvi reportedly requested that senior Supreme Court judges participate in the judicial committee.

The mother who was injured said, “If not, I rest my case with Allah SWT while I stand for His justice. Only by determining the true reason for the incident, apprehending those responsible, and bringing them to justice will the grief of Shaheed Arshad Sharif’s family and his journalism community be lessened.”

The mother added that this was her first and last letter, pleading for justice, adding, “I hope my letter receives due attention given the gravity of the matter and is not overlooked as my Shaheed son’s letter made to the authorities informing about threats to his life.

“In order to ensure that justice was served to her, her son’s wife Somiya Arshad, and his five orphaned children, she also asked the CJP to take immediate note of the current government’s strategy and attitude regarding the brutal and ruthless “assassination” of her son in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 23, 2022.

“We want justice and nothing else,” the mother said to the CJP, adding that her son Arshad Sharif, who was alive at the time, had written a letter to him on July 12, 2022, informing him of the numerous baseless criminal cases (multiple FIRs) that the current government had filed against him across the nation on the grounds of sedition and other offences, as well as the threats to his life.