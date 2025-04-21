Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s speechwriter Arshad Mahmood Malik has been transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office. Earlier, he was posted in Grade 18 in PTV.

According to the report, the Establishment Division has also issued an official notification. Arshad Malik has been associated with the field of journalism since 1992.

In the last 16 months of the government, he was entrusted with the responsibility of speechwriter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

After the February 2024 elections, Arshad Malik was again assigned the services of speechwriter when Shahbaz Sharif assumed the office of Prime Minister for the second time.

He has previously served in several ministries including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office.