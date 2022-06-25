After being held for several hours, journalist and social media activist Arsalan Khan was finally released by the Sindh Rangers and was able to return home.

On Friday, unidentified individuals pulled up the social media activist Arsalan Khan from his Karachi home.

In the early hours, “around 14 to 15 government personnel stormed into their residence

and brandished firearms at the family members,” according to his wife.

“Despite being innocent, Arsalan was arrested. In front of my children, the government officers took him with them, she continued. Social media activist Arsalan Khan was detained, according to a statement made by the Sindh Ranger spokesperson, as a result of information about his connections to a terrorist group.”It was discovered during the interrogation that the accused had received financial support from the terrorist group. But after receiving a warning for future inquiry cooperation, he was freed, according to the Sindh Ranger spokeswoman.

The statement went on to say that the case had been given to the proper authorities so they could conduct a thorough investigation associated with white crime.