ISLAMABAD – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has upheld the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the liquor and arms recovery case.Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the case, but neither the chief minister nor his legal representative appeared before the court. Additionally, the police report regarding the arrest warrants was not submitted.

The court maintained the arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing until April 7. It is noteworthy that a case against Ali Amin Gandapur is registered at the Bhara Kahu police station.