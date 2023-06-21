Islamabad: The Election Commission has issued a bailable arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt of election commission case.

The contempt election commission case against Fawad was heard. A five-member commission chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner held a hearing. On behalf of Fawad , lawyer Mirza Asif appeared before the Election Commission and pleaded for adjournment of the hearing.

Fawad Chaudhry has also been ordered to appear before the Election Commission in person.

Lawyer Asif Mirza stated that the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Fawad and the Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on the case.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the Election Commission has given a decision on the issue of show cause notice and had summoned Fawad in a personal capacity today, but Fawad Chaudhry has not submitted his reply till date.

The Election Commission adjourned the hearing of the case till July 6.