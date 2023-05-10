By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discusses the surprise arrest of IK from the IHC’s jurisdiction and its consequences. He said today’s incident point towards alarming situation. Chairman of Roze News TV explained that there a lot of complexities in Al-Qadir trust case. Instability will cause more damage to already worsen situation. He also said we can’t ignore those allegations of corruption in Al-Qadir trust case. He added that NAB press release clears everything. SK Niazi said that there is no doubt IK is most popular among the people of Pakistan. He said the arresting way of IK was not good.

Aman Ullah Kanrani Law expert; also joined the program and discusses the arrest of IK arrest. He said IK in on the streets after removal from PM seat through vote of no confidence. IK didn’t give a single day rest to his worker. Now it’s questionable fact that how much his point of view is effective. He also added that “We should not celebrate someone’s arrest”. He explained that high court will decide on the arrest from the court jurisdiction. He told that Even war prisoner can’t be taken out from hospital. He stressed on that if something wrong happens we must call it wrong. Now IK is in NAB custody. If NAB court gives remand; LHC will give decision on that issue.

Answering to a question, other guest of the program Rana Maqbool said every action has action has reaction. IK arrested, so next situation happening after that arrest is the reaction. He advises the institutes that they should make safe distance from the arrest issue. Institutes must follow their SOP’s. Situation must handle carefully. Maryam Nawaz was also arrested infront of his father, he added.

He criticizes that NAB can also arrest IK from outside but they chooses wrong way to arrest him from the inside of court. He replied to a question and shared that “NAB has solid evidences against IK. Trust funds were directly transferred to IK and his wife’s account. He also cleared that arrest was totally according to law and interior minister has no role in it. If the bold step of arresting IK is taken than handling the situation is also their responsibility.

Replying to a question he said, before taking such steps concerning institute must do some practice.

Agencies reports are also crucial in such operations. He said it’s the era of social media and it’s very effective. We must forms rule and laws to control social media. He suggested that problems must be solved through dialogues. IK always set hard line in dialogues. IK filled people mind with hate and negativity.