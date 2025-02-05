RAWALPINDI :Pakistan army commanders expressed serious concern over continued blatant human rights violations by Indian military forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Dunya News reported quoting ISPR.this resolve was expressed during the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference, which was held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, with Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir in the chair.

According to the military’s media wing, the participants paid profound tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who have laid down their lives in pursuit of peace and stability of their beloved motherland.the forum undertook a comprehensive review of the regional, and internal security landscape, assessing the full spectrum of threats.

The prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the working boundary was discussed.In solidarity with the resilient people of Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (5 February 2025), the forum strongly condemned the continued blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), recognising them as a grave threat to regional peace and stability.