RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commander Conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The participants took a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment with a special focus on the situation along the country’s borders especially the Line of Control (LoC), Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border, according to the ISPR.

CCC chaired by #COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ. The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional & domestic security environment with particular focus on situation along borders especially LOC / Working Boundary & Pak-Afghan Border (1/6) pic.twitter.com/yG5ZjXE0rU — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 25, 2021

The top military brass was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges, the military’s media wing said. Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the army’s operational readiness in view of emerging security threats.

While reviewing recent developments in the Afghan peace process and its attendant effects on security situation especially along the Pak-Afghan border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership and outfits across the border, the forum expressed hope that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

In light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control and management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, it reiterated.

The forum also especially reviewed the situation in the newly merged districts of KP and Balochistan and stressed upon fast paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalize on hard earned peace to bring enduring stability.

The army chief appreciated formations for all out support to civil administration amidst ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed in bringing significant reduction in the spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.