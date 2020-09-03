Army played crucial role in dealing with Karachi urban flooding situation: SK Niazi

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief of army staff General Qamar Javaid Bajwa is in Karachi as armed forces of Pakistan

played vital role in redressing grievances of people after disastrous monsoon season.

This was stated by Editor in Chief of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar

Khan Niazi, in his renowned talk show ‘Sachi Baat’, he said that it is saddening that Pakistan’s most

populous city and also country’s financial hub is facing floods during the monsoon season , but

authorities are busy in just blame game. He said that at the moment it seems that provincials and

federal governments are just busy in making tall claims, but on ground reality is different and people are

still suffering. He said that Pakistan people’s Party is in power in Sindh province for decades, but they

are unable to deal with issues caused by rain during monsoon season every year. He said that in coming

days Chief Justice of Pakistan will also visit Karachi.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz General ® Abdul Qayum while talking in the talk show

said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad for medical treatment, and he will be

back to Pakistan soon. He said that in the absence of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif is leading PMLN in an

excellent manner. Leader of PTI Shaukat Basra said that previous governments were busy in looting and

corruption; they did nothing for the welfare of people. He was of the view that PTI formed the

government for the first time and it takes time to bring country out from decades-long crises. He said

that Pakistan is blessed to have an honest and dedicated leader and Imran khan will bring country on

the path of stability.