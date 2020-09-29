Army officer martyred in South Waziristan ambush says ISPR

An officer of Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan tribal district’s Shakai area last night, military’s media wing said in a stamen on Monday. Captain Abdullah Zafar, a 25-year-old resident of Lachi, Kohat, embraced martyrdom when terrorists fired on his patrolling party on Sunday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Captain Abdullah was leading the troops, it added. On intelligence of terrorists’ presence in Shakai, South Wazirstan, security forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorist’s movement in the area when fired upon by the militants, the statement read. The troops cordoned off the area for a clearance operation following the incident, it added. Earlier this month, two army soldiers also embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Spalga, Miranshah and North Wazirstan – tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Havaldar Tajbar Ali, a 38-year-old resident of Swat and 22-year old Sepoy Rashid, a resident of Parachinar embraced martyrdom in the attack, according to the military’s media wing.