In order to make the general elections on February 8 peaceful, the process of deploying the troops of the Pakistan Army in various cities of Punjab including Lahore has been started.

The Punjab Home Department has deployed troops in Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura to make the security foolproof on election day, while the army will be deployed in Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal till tomorrow.

The Punjab Home Department says that the army will be deployed in Jhelum, Sargodha, Jhang, Faisalabad, Multan, and other districts by tomorrow, the authorities of all the districts are in contact with the Pakistan Army in this regard.

The Provincial Home Department says that maintaining the law and order situation during the election is the first priority for which all the arrangements related to the election are being carefully reviewed.

It should be noted that the caretaker federal cabinet has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army across the country for the general elections. Security has been divided into three parts to ensure law and order on election day, the first layer of police. The second layer will be Rangers while the third layer will be Pakistan Army.