Army conducts drills in Rahim Yar Khan, Saleh Pat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Army conducted military drills in Rahim Yar Khan and Saleh Pat on Friday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt General Humayun Aziz witnessed the drills and lauded operational preparedness of the personnel and standard of the military exercises. Troops from Karachi and Panu Aqil garrison participated in Field exercise.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum to witness a demonstration of state of the art, Chinese origin third-generation Main Battle Tank VT-4. According to ISPR, the COAS expressed satisfaction over the demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to the inventory of Armoured Corps after the recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank. The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, firepower capabilities and state of the art technology. TLTP