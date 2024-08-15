Army Chief General Asim Munir has stated that certain extremist elements were attempting to create a divide between the public and the armed forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir hosted a reception in the honour of retired military officers on Independence Day.

The event saw a large turnout of retired officers and personnel, where General Munir paid tribute to their services.

The Army Chief praised the role of retired military personnel in the country’s defense and development, emphasising the need for unity in addressing challenges. He stressed that retired leadership continues to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s progress.

General Munir also highlighted the dangers of fake news and propaganda, noting that disruptive elements were trying to create a rift between the public and the armed forces.

He assured that with the unwavering support of retired officers, soldiers, and the nation, such conspiracies would be thwarted.

The ISPR reported that retired officers and personnel reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of the Pakistan Army and committed full support to address both external and internal security threats.

The event aimed to demonstrate the strong bond between the active and retired leadership of the armed forces, with a unified commitment to the country’s prosperity and security.