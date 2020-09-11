Army Chief, Uzbek Deputy PM discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI : Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity came under discussion during the meeting. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region. Both pledged to support the vision for the better regional connectivity and improved security.