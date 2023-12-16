Army Chief General Asim Munir met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in which he discussed the situation of Kashmir and Gaza war.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the United Nations Headquarters in New York where he met the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief in his conversation with the UN Secretary General highlighted the ongoing issues of Kashmir and Gaza in particular.

On this occasion, the Army Chief said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Peace cannot come to South Asia until the long-standing dispute in Kashmir is resolved.

Army Chief’s meetings with important US government officials and military officials

General Asim condemned the unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the unilateral and illegal Indian efforts are a violation of Security Council resolutions.

According to ISPR, Army Chief General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue and expressed deep concern over the plight of Palestinians who are being deliberately targeted.

The Secretary General of the United Nations thanked the Army Chief for his visit to the UN Headquarters and appreciated the cooperation of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for global peace and stability.

Army Chief General Asim Munir’s visit to America is continuing with meetings with top American officials, General Asim Munir held meetings with the Secretary of State, Defense Secretary, and Deputy Secretary of State.

General Asim Munir also met with the Deputy National Security Advisor and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff.

The visit of the Army Chief will increase cooperation between Pakistan and America in various fields.