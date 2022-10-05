Army chief is not concerned about any particular party or class, his concern is for the country: Naeem Khalid Lodhi

Economic situation is going to improve with the arrival of Ishaq Dar: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

Falling dollar rate and lower prices of petroleum products were all fixed: Dr. Ashfaq Hasan

No politician should get relief in corruption cases. If the politicians are imprisoned, the country’s system will stop: Aftab Jahangir

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor, Pakistan Group of Newspapers, talks on the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated, “The Army Chief has given a clear message regarding the completion of his tenure. The Army Chief will fulfill what he has said, and I don’t understand why people are worried about the Army Chief’s tenure and the new chief’s appointment. Every commander is qualified to become an Army Chief. The army chief made it clear that the army would stay away from politics. The Army Chief helped the Imran Khan government and the current government at the global level. Whatever the army chief says will be in the country’s interest, this month or next month, the appointment of a new army chief will be confirmed. The economic conditions will gradually improve. Political stability is very important for the improvement of the country’s economy”.

On the statement of the Army Chief, the defence analyst Lt. General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi presented his views in “Sachi Baat”. He stated, “Politicians are worried about their political careers. Who will be the new army chief? The army chief is not concerned about any particular party or class, his concern is for the country. Whoever the army chief comes, he is eligible to become the army chief. He confirmed the SK Niazi statement that Qamar Javed Bajwa helped the Imran Khan regime and is helping the current coalition government.

Senior economist Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Dr. Ashfaq Hassan talked on “Sachi Baat” about the current condition of Pakistan and presented their expert opinion on the state of the economy. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig The price of the dollar has gone down. The dollar has gone from 240 to 223 rupees; the government has also reduced the prices of petroleum products. Positive measures will reduce the prices of food items. The economic situation is going to improve with the arrival of Ishaq Dar. The new finance minister should give time to improve the situation. The biggest problem we have at the moment is the reserves of the State Bank. He further said that it is alarming that the price of Pakistani bonds has decreased. In the form of bonds, 1 billion dollars will have to be paid. The price of Pakistani bonds has decreased by 60%. Pakistani bonds should not be thrown into the market at cheap prices. Sri Lankan bonds were under pressure after the statement on the flood situation and Pakistani payment. Sri Lankan bonds were selling at 40 cents even after the default. The country’s economic conditions have worsened since the flood.

Unfortunately, every person who comes to power blames the privies rules, and that is unfortunate.

While Dr. Ashfaq Hassan stated that the value of Pakistani bonds is low due to risk, the dollar is currently the strongest currency in the world. After the increase in the interest rate in America, the dollar has become stronger. Dr. Ashfaq Hasan said the falling dollar rate and lower prices of petroleum products were all fixed. Currently, the conditions in the country are not favourable for the economy. Due to political instability, the country’s economy is on the verge of collapse. In the coming months, oil prices will increase further due to the LNG shortages in Europe.

On the long march from PTI chairman Imran Khan, the leader of PTI, Aftab Jahangir, exclusive to “Sachi Baat”. He stated, “No politician should get relief in corruption cases. If the politicians are imprisoned, the country’s system will stop. On the day Maryam Nawaz got her passport, she went to London to meet her father. Protest and sit-in is our constitutional right.

It is a legal right to protest and protest without chaos. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto also protested during the PTI era. What happened with the PTI protest on May 25 was also seen by the whole world. People from the whole country will come out against the current government. SK Niazi condemned the illegal detention of activists and politicians for political victimization.