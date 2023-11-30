Chief of Pakistan Army General Syed Asim Munir met Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In this meeting held in Kuwait City, Caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and members of the high-level delegation were also present along with the Army Chief.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed on this occasion.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar arrived in Dubai to participate in ‘Coop 28’

Earlier, the caretaker prime minister also visited Kuwait where he met with the Kuwaiti authorities.

On his visit to Kuwait, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar arrived at Al Bayan Palace where he was received by Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Al Khalid Al Ahmad Al Sabah and was presented a guard of honor by the Kuwaiti Emiri Guard.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kuwait were also presented on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s arrival at Al Bayan Palace.

Caretaker Ministers and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi were also included in the Prime Minister’s delegation.