RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Asim Munir urged the youth to embrace the spirit of ‘Pakistanism’ and appreciated the nation’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressed young university and college students from across Pakistan.

The Army Chief urged the students to excel in their academic fields and acquire skills that would enable them to play a positive role in the development of the country.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief also highlighted the impact of the external environment on Pakistan, especially the threat of cross-border terrorism.

Army Chief General Asim Munir appreciated the energy, creativity and innovativeness of the youth and said that our youth are the future leaders of Pakistan.

He highlighted the role of the Pakistan Army in protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and geographical integrity.

The Army Chief acknowledged the sacrifices of the nation in ridding the country of the scourge of terrorism and appreciated the unwavering support of the people to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

On this occasion, General Asim Munir exhorted the youth to embrace the spirit of ‘Pakistanism’ and said that these elements are fundamental in the intellectual development of the youth.