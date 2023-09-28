Army Chief General Asim Munir has directed the law enforcement agencies to continue operations with full force against illegal economic activities.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), Army Chief General Asim Munir visited Lahore and attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee.

According to ISPR, caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi also participated in the apex committee meeting, the army chief was briefed on the security situation of the province including electricity, gas theft, hoarding, and action against smuggling of foreign currency.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the measures taken for the protection of the minorities, the participants were also informed about the progress of the ongoing operations in the Kacha area, the forum also reviewed the repatriation of the illegally staying foreign nationals. took

The army chief said that actions against illegal economic activities should continue with full force, law enforcement agencies and related departments should continue actions against illegal activities, and actions against illegal economic activities will help to get rid of economic losses.

The Army Chief emphasized on the coordination between the concerned departments for the beneficial effects of the historic initiatives.