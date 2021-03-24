United Kingdom’s (UK) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter on Wednesday has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security. They also deliberated upon the ways to further boost Pakistan-UK ties.

On the occasion, General Sir Nicholas Patrick lauded the efforts of Pakistan armed forces in combating terrorism.

Meanwhile, army chief said that Pakistan Army gives importance to its brotherly relation with UK. A