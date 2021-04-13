ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Pakistan’s security situation in the wake of protests by a religious party. The meeting comes a day after violence broke out in several cities of Pakistan as a religious party took to the streets to organise a protest.

In some areas of the city, protestors clashed with police personnel, burnt tyres, and pelted stones as well. The protests have continued today for a second day, but are limited to certain areas. The majority of the demonstrations are taking place in Lahore.