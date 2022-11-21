By District Reporter

CHAKWAL: Senior journalist Khawaja Babar Saleem Mahmood said on Sunday that things have started to improve as the date of appointment of the Army Chief approaches. The Army Chief will be appointed in the next couple of days and all quarters have expressed confidence that it will go smoothly as usual. While on the other hand political upheaval has been created by Imran Khans long march, Muslim League-N is also getting active and it is likely that preparations for the general elections have practically started. He was speaking live from Chakwal Press Club studio.

The host of the program, Zulfikar Mir, said that PML-N has also intensified its activities in Chakwal district and they are going to organize a workers; convention on November 25, which is a rich and positive political process. Senior journalist Khawaja Daniyal Saleem said that protests and long marches are a normal part of the democratic process, but it should be guaranteed that the protests are peaceful and people lives and property are safe. However, if there is an attempt to wrap the democratic checker in any negative way, all the damage and responsibility will be on the political parties.

Senior journalist Raja Iftikhar Ahmed said that the long march of the previous day in Chakwal has not left a good impression, so instead of touring the entire district, Asad Umar should have gathered all the workers at Bhawan Chowk Chakwal for a procession, and then surely they would have responded. Positive political effects were to emerge. He said that the local leaders of PTI were trying to prepare their ticket and shine their political shop.