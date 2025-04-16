Senator Humayun Mohmand: PTI United, Founder Standing Firm, Victory Inevitable Despite All Odds Qadir Mandokhel Slams PTI Leadership Over May 9, Khurram Dastgir Highlights PML-N’s Economic Reforms and Diplomatic Gains

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Sk Niazi While Talking in his renowed talk show sachi Baat He said that Army Chief is taking steps for the betterment of the country Army Chief’s address will change overseas thinking Army Chief wants to serve the country, Army Chief implements what he says, When great leaders of the world face difficulties, they do not go outside, Mohmand When our leaders face difficulties, they go outside, Leaders face difficulties, says Senator Humayun Mohmand We should face the truth,

PTI founder will be released soon, There are no differences within the PTI party, All PTI members are one, No forward bloc is being formed within PTI, PTI defeated Pervez Khattak from his constituency These founders cannot control PTI, says He made the father party overnight, They did not understand our mandate, What has been done constitutionally in Pakistan, Our workers were defeated and PML-N workers were made to win, Senator Humayun Mohmand We were excluded from the elections with a complete plan, Senator Humayun MohmandDespite this, we won more seats, Senator Humayun MohmandThe founder of PTI was not able to digest becoming the Prime Minister, Senator Humayun Mohmand.

PPP leader Qadir MandokhelTosha Khana case against PTI founder is minor, says Qadir MandukhelReal cases against PTI founder still pending, says Qadir Mandukhel PTI founder cannot be granted bail yet, says Qadir Mandukhel PTI members committed incidents like May 9 and uploaded videos, says Qadir Mandukhel Those involved in the May 9 incidents should be punished, Qadir Mandukhel PTI founder not getting exemption, says Qadir Mandukhel PTI founder misrepresents everything, says Qadir Mandukhel Azam Swati’s statement has revealed their reality, says Qadir Mandukhel

PTI founder is having a hard time in jail, says Qadir Mandukhel PTI founder must be released through courts, says Qadir Mandukhel Our leadership was put in jail during the PTI era, says Qadir Mandukhel PTI founder has every facility in jail, says Qadir Mandukhel

Leader of PML-N Pakistan has become economically strong, Pakistan has moved towards improvement, PTI is doing negative politics in the country,

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a very good speech yesterday, The Prime Minister has put the country on the path of development, PPP has a problem over the canals issue, PTI damaged relations with friendly countries during its tenure, says Khurram DastgirPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif improved relations with friendly countries, Khurram DastgirTerrorism has resurfaced in the country, Khurram Dastgir The issue of missing persons in Balochistan should be resolved, says Khurram DastgirInflation has decreased in the country and will decrease further, says Khurram Dastgir The Prime Minister is working day and night to provide relief to the people,

PTI has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for twelve years, It could not provide any facilities to the people there,