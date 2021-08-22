RAWALPINDI: A vehicle of security forces on Sunday hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Gichik area of Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s Captain Kashif, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to details released by the ISPR, a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of Captain Kashif.

Two soldiers also sustained injuries in the attack and have been evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the army’s media wing said.

At least three people, two children among them, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Gwadar on Friday.

Rescue and police sources said a blast occurred on the Gwadar Expressway, killing three people and injuring two others. The killed and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, they added.

On getting information, heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

On the other hand, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Boya area of North Waziristan, During exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed and weapon and ammunition were recovered from him, statement added. ISPR further said that search of the area was under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

In a Twitter statement, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the blast saying it was a suicide attack. “Strongly condemn a suicide attack on Chinese nationals Vehicle in Gwadar”, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said two children who were playing nearby died while three persons, including a Chinese national, sustained injuries.

On August 14 last, an FC jawan was martyred whereas three terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in Loralai. The terrorists ambushed an FC Balochistan vehicle while on routine patrol near the Shahrig area of Loralai. The FC troops responded promptly and killed three of the terrorists.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Sharif had also embraced martyrdom in the gunbattle while Major Qasim and another soldier were injured who were evacuated to CMH Quetta. The other day the security forces had killed a terrorist and captured another in injured condition during an operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan District. However, during an exchange of fire with the terrorists, a Pakistan Army soldier, Naik Zia-ud-Din embraced martyrdom.