LAHORE: Armeena Khan, a Pakistani actress, has revealed that she and her husband, Fesl Khan, are expecting their first child.

She shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram while showing off her growing baby bulge.The greatest and most fruitful endeavour of my life, without a doubt. Fesl and I thank the Almighty for this wonderful gift, the “Sherdil “actress stated.

Congratulatory comments began to flood her comment area as soon as she announced she was pregnant.

“Mashallah, sweethearts, eager to meet the young angel, “Mansha Pasha, a Pakistani actress, penned the article. While Nimra Khan wrote that she was “very thrilled.”

Shazia Wajahat, a director and producer, wrote: “Such wonderful news, thank Allah. Many thanks.”

Armeena Khan married her longtime love, Fesl Khan, in secret before making the announcement in February 2020.