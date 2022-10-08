Armed men have kidnapped Colonel (retired) Abaid ullah Baig, senior minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, and two foreign nationals.Police sources claim that the top GB minister and foreigners were kidnapped while travelling from Islamabad to Gilgit along Babusar Road.

According to sources, the kidnappers have asked for the release of their imprisoned comrades.Colonel (ret.) Abaid ullah Baig, a senior minister in the Gilgit-Baltistan, won a seat in Hunza 6 on the PTI ticket.

Faizullah Faraq, a former GB government spokesman, claimed to have spoken with Baig and that negotiations for the senior minister’s release were in progress. Faizullah claimed to have been present at the Jirga’s talks with the insurgents.He added that Thak Jal was also home to elders and religious figures.