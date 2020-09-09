Armed Forces ready to defend motherland: President

National
ISLAMABAD, (TLTP): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that armed forces of Pakistan stood vigilant and even today stand ready to defend the motherland.In a tweet on Tuesday on the occasion of Navy Day, the President said, “Today, we acclaim the professionalism and combat-readiness of our forces. He said courage, grace, and chivalry while facing the enemy has carved our destiny.

