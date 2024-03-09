Army Chief General Asim Munir says that the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the integrity and sovereignty of the motherland.

According to Pakistan Army Public Relations Department ISPR, Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the field exercise near Rahim Yar Khan. Spent the day with the troops in the area.

According to ISPR, the Chief of the Pakistan Army said that the armed forces should be ready for any adventure of the enemy at all times, the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the integrity and independence of the motherland.

According to the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department, the Army Chief while interacting with the soldiers appreciated the training standards, operational readiness and high morale of all ranks. Had to add.

The Army Chief witnessed the coordinated fire and combat exercises of Armours, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Anti-Tank Guided Missile and others, Pakistan Air Force aircraft also participated in the exercise.

According to the ISPR, the Shamsher Desert exercise also included electronic warfare capabilities and warfare operations, which are used to suppress the enemy’s communication capabilities and disinformation campaigns during the war.