The bluster of THE state has been revealed to be untrue. Officialdom should reevaluate its oversimplified attitude to an area that has long been a hotbed of banditry as violence, murder, and kidnappings take over the riverine districts of upper Sindh and southern Punjab, which are practically unreachable for the security apparatus. The Sindh government declared over the weekend that it will undertake yet another “large-scale operation” to destroy katcha gangs. The idea is to involve tribal chiefs in conflict resolution and, “if this did not work, an operation would be launched to eliminate dacoits gangs.” While the chief minister of Sindh maintained that he was unaware of the source of the military-grade ammunition that the bandits were using, an Awami Tehreek conference emphasised that riverine outlaws, who were supported by politicians, feudals, and the police, obtained weapons on the black market and constituted a serious threat to Sindh’s resources. These inconsistencies raise the question, “Do the authorities wish to maintain the relationship between criminality and politics?”

A issue brought about by deprivation cannot be solved by brute force alone, without the greater concept of justice. The denial of due rights and services—the most important of which is the right to education—is what is ripping these communities apart. The state has been abandoning the people living in the riverine belt for many years. There are no roads, schools, or health facilities in the area. The resources allotted for “operations” are still being embezzled, and the ground realities in Sindh and Punjab are unchanged. However, since police officers are kidnapped just as regularly as civilians, the long-standing relationship between bandits and the police is eroding. Aggressive announcements of “operations” have become unintimidating to people, and the presence of katcha no-go zones belittles the rule of law. It would be beneficial to implement a comprehensive, multipronged approach that included reparations for victims, socioeconomic advancement for young people, and forces outfitted with cutting-edge weapons for a coordinated offensive against lawless groups in both provinces.