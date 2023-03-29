Argentina’s joy over winning the FIFA World Cup was rekindled as the world champions destroyed Curacao in a 7-0 friendly victory, making it another night to recall for Lionel Messi.

It was a scoring spree for Argentina as the Paris Saint-Germain player scored a ruthless hat trick in the opening period to exceed the 100-goal milestone for the team, Nicolas Gonzalez doubled the advantage for the home team, and Enzo Fernandez scored from the edge of the box just before halftime.

The World Cup hero reached the landmark following another noteworthy accomplishment, when in the previous game against Panama, which was won 2-0, he scored 800 goals for the club and nation.

The first 20 minutes of Tuesday’s game were challenging for the victorious team as Curacao fought valiantly until Messi scored the opening goal. Shortly after, Nicolas Gonzalez gave the home team a two-goal advantage with a header past Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room. In the 33rd minute, Messi added a second goal with one of his signature curling shots that found the far post.

The fourth goal for Argentina came from Enzo Fernandez, who was set up by Messi. Two minutes later, in the 37th minute, the 35-year-old finished off his hat-trick with a straightforward finish after receiving a cross from Lo Celso.

When the home team looked satisfied to wrap up the match quickly in the 78th minute, substitute Angel Di Maria converted a penalty and Gonzalo Montiel completed the rout three minutes before the end of the game.

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni, who stated that they “will never stop celebrating,” received numerous tributes and accolades.

He continued, “I expect there will be more (Messi goals). He gets all the credit, and it’s fortunate that these goals were scored in Argentina because that gives them a special significance.