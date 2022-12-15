The New York Times wrote that Morocco fought back in the semi-final against France , narrowly missing out on Morocco’s failure to reach the FIFA World Cup final.

The coach of the Moroccan team said that it was disappointing to lose, but proud to make history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco’s dream shattered, defending champion France reaches World Cup final

Morocco have another chance to win, the third-place match against Croatia on Saturday, kicking off at 8pm Pakistan time.

It should be remembered that in the semi-finals of the Football World Cup, the defending champion France defeated Morocco 2-0 and qualified for the final, the final will be played on Sunday between the teams of France and Argentina. FIFA World Cup final will be played on Sunday 18 December 2022 in Qater.

