FAISALABAD: Argentinian Ambassador to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Shores has stated that his country was eager to collaborate with Pakistan to enhance cotton production.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Friday, he said that the two nations were agrarian in nature and their futures were directly linked with value addition in this sector.

While expressing concern over the decline in cotton production of Pakistan, Sahores stressed upon the country to enhance the per acre yield of cotton to ensure an adequate supply of raw material for the textile sector.

He highlighted that his country could help enhance Pakistan’s cotton productivity by utilizing innovative technologies in addition to offering facilitation in value addition of different commodities.

He informed the businessmen that he had just taken over his diplomatic responsibility in Pakistan but he was fully aware of the trade-related issues.

He assured the businessmen maximum cooperation from his embassy and extended promises of arranging meetings with their Argentinian counterparts.

He also appreciated the forthcoming Pakistan Economic Conference and said that he would try to participate in it along with potential importers and exporters from his country.

Speaking on the occasion, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh said that Faisalabad was the third-largest industrial hub of Pakistan and it was playing a drastic role in job creation.

“Although textile is the iconic representation of this city, other segments are also growing at a rapid pace,” he said.

He said that Argentina could share its technology with Pakistani industrialists.

Giving details about the Pakistan Economic Conference, he said that office bearers of all chambers were expected to participate in it in addition to the government policymakers and economists from the private sector.

“As many as 15 ambassadors have so far confirmed their involvement,” he said and invited Sahores to attend it.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Regional Chairman Kashif Zia requested Sahores to convince diplomats from other South American countries to participate in the Pakistan Economic Conference as well to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade.