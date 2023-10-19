For the silent international community and Islamic states, Jalal shared a picture of a hospital in Gaza on Instagram and expressed outrage

Renowned Turkish actor Jalal All, who played the role of Abdul Rahman Ghazi in the world-famous Turkish series Ertugrul Ghazi, has questioned the silent world after the brutal attack on the Gaza hospital in Israel.

The actor posted a message in Turkish in which he wrote ‘Israel! Enough is enough, an unprecedented genocide has taken place in the history of World War II, and thousands of innocent people, women, and children have been martyred.

Jalal All wrote that the world is silent, where is the Geneva Convention? Where are the voices for women’s rights? Where is the United Nations? Where are the defenders of humanity?’

The Turkish actor questioned the Islamic states, “Where are you, the richest Islamic states in the world?” When will you ask to stop this genocide? Are you afraid of this nation that is cursed in the Qur’an?’

Russia has described the Israeli bombing of a hospital in Gaza as a “criminal and inhumane act”.

It should be noted that the Israeli army bombarded Gaza on the night of October 17 and targeted the hospital, in which the number of martyred Palestinians is more than 500.

The number of martyred Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on Gaza has increased to more than 3500.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 12,500 people have been injured by Israeli attacks in Gaza, including more than 1,000 children and more than 1,000 women.