ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and BroadcastingFarrukh Habib on Tuesday assailed the leadership of main opposition parties for joining forces against Prime Minister Imran Khan, just to protect the looted money.

“The old adversaries, out of their mutual hatred for PM Imran Khan, are getting united to protect the looted money,” he said in a news statement while reacting to the meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore.

“The nation is waiting for the moment when Shehbaz Sharif will be tearing the belly of Asif Ali Zardari for taking out the looted money,” he said describing the unnatural alliance between the two parties as an attempt to hamper the ongoing accountability process.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari’s corruption cases, he said one had an adroit skill in taking a commission and laundering money, while the other championed the art of raising assets through fake bank accounts.

He ruled out the success of the opposition’s anti-government move and said they did not have popularity among the public due to rampant corruption during their tenures.

Farrukh pointed out the lawlessness in Sindh where the PPP was in the power for the last 13 years. Ironically, most of the journalists were killed and abducted in the province.

Taking a jibe at Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the “12th man of politics” was perturbed over his ouster from mainstream politics.

He said the whole world was facing the challenge of inflation, but it was only Pakistan where the politics were being done on the issue.