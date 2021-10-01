NEW DELHI: A new hashtag calling for the boycott of Indian products was trending on twitter in various Arab countries in the wake of growing attacks on

Muslims in India, particularly recent police action against landless Muslims in Assam.

A hashtag that roughly translates to #BoycottIndianProducts trended after Indian authorities violently attacked and evicted thousands of Muslims in Assam. In the violent crackdown, which started on 20 September, in the Darrang district of Assam, at least two people including Moinul Haque have been killed.

During the forced evictions of Muslims, so far, more than 800 families have been forced out of their homes by the authorities claiming that they were illegally constructed.

Several users shared the video clip, in which Moinul Haque was sitting being killed by policemen and his body being stomped on by a cameraman. They also highlighted atrocities being committed by Hindutva terrorists against Muslims in India.

Scores of Arab influencers uploaded their videos urging people to join the social media campaign launched over violence against Muslims in India.

[#Boycott_Indian_Products] was trending in the Arab world.

One more hashtag ‘India Kills Muslims’ was also trending at the same time. This was also mainstreamed by several Arab leaders, intellectuals and influencers.

Muslims in India have been under threat as the government-led by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has enacted many draconian laws and using them to suppress the minority community.

The Muslims of Arab are demanding the boycott of Hindus and urging the Islamic countries to target India over the matter. Former Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), A. Altwaijri, said that Narendra Modi’s Hindu Government was abusing and persecuting Muslims within the framework of a systematic policy, and in light of international silence and Islamic inaction.

Another twitter user with over twenty thousand followers on the platform said that Islamic countries should not sign agreements with India until the ‘killing of Muslims’ is stopped.

Abdul Rahman Al-Nassar said, “There are more than 3million Hindus in the Gulf, they bring tens of billions of dollars to India, and we treat them with respect, so why are our brothers in India being killed just because they are Muslims?” Al-Mutairi, who has over 65,000 followers on Twitter, also said that Islamic countries should come together to take action against India. He said, “The frequent news about what is happening to Muslims in India requires action from all countries in the Islamic world and everyone who claims to support human rights.”