The wedding of Shahid Afridi’s oldest daughter Aqsa brings December to a close. The Afridi family gathered on Friday to celebrate their daughter’s marriage to Naseer Nasir in Karachi, capping off the year with joy.

In a social media video from the ceremony, Shahid Afridi and his close friends and family could be seen standing behind the groom and the Nikkah Registrar, as well as the fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. In the video, as the groom uttered “Qubool Hai,” everyone cheered and wished the couple well.

The couple was dressed in white and yellow-themed attire, and the e-invite for the ceremony, which included the couple’s Nikkah date, appeared online earlier on Friday.

The wedding bonanza may be coming to an end, but the year is far from over.

Nikkah ceremony for Shaheen and Ansha will take place in Karachi on February 3 prior to the commencement of the upcoming Pakistan Super League season, according to a source close to the Afridi family. The source also disclosed that the remaining events would take place at a later period.

Shahid tweeted last year in response to rumours that the fast bowler and his daughter were getting married, saying, “Shaheen’s family asked my family for my daughter. The two families are in contact, and since matches are formed in paradise, if Allah wills, this match will also be made. He prayed for Shaheen at the end of his tweet “for his continuing success on and off the field.”