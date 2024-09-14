Islamabad: The Prime Minister has called a meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Party regarding the approval of judicial reforms.

According to the sources, preparations are being made by the government for the package on judicial reforms and approval from the parliament. After the meeting, a dinner will be given in honor of the members of parliament, in which the members of the coalition parties will also be invited. The government is likely to present the constitutional amendment in Parliament on Sunday. The government has also directed to ensure full attendance of the members. The Prime Minister has directed all the MPs of the ruling coalition to stay in Islamabad till Monday. Sources say that the government is also active to get the full support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).