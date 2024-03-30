Islamabad: The federal government has taken a major decision regarding the appointment of Chairman of NADRA and approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as Chairman of NADRA for 3 years.

According to the sources, the caretaker government had postponed the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar until now, after which the federal government has approved his appointment for three years.

Approval has been given to include the relevant role for the appointment of the present service officer as chairman of NADRA.

Lt. Gen. Munir was appointed as Chairman of NADRA, approved by the Federal Cabinet

Chairman NADRA serving military officer can also be appointed, cabinet-approved

According to the sources, the federal cabinet approved the summary of the interior ministry through circulation, under the relevant rules, the approval of the elected federal government was required for the appointment of the caretaker period.

Under Section 230 of the Election Act, an appointment of the same duration is considered to be short-term.

The Federal Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Rule 7A in the NADRA Rules 2020. Under Rule 7A, any serving officer can be appointed Chairman NADRA in the national interest, provided the serving officer’s rank is not less than Grade 21.

Mohammad Munir Afsar was appointed as Chairman of NADRA on October 2, 2023.