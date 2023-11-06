The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives in Pakistan has taken significant steps to address the aftermath of devastating floods in the country. The Ministry announced the approval of 21 development projects with a total estimated cost of $3 billion to support flood-affected areas. These initiatives have been set in motion after securing substantial pledges during an international conference held in Geneva in 2022.

Since the launch of the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction (4RF) framework, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has successfully greenlit these projects. The funding for these projects was announced after Pakistan received commitments of $10 billion from international donors during the International Conference on “Climate Resilient Pakistan,” a collaborative effort between Pakistan and the United Nations.

The 21 development projects cover a wide range of sectors and include the following:

Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) for Farm Water Management – $475 million Access to Clean Energy – $47 million Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Project for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction – $31.28 million Emergency Flood Assistance Project – $8 million Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood – $400 million Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project – $8.30 million Competitive & Livable City of Karachi – $27 million Sindh Flood Housing Reconstruction – $500 million Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project Sindh – $500 million Sindh Water & Agriculture Transformation Project – $98 million KP Rural Accessibility Project – $300 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture – $11.70 million KP Integrated Tourism Development – $2 million KP Human Capital Investment – $25 million Pakistan Hydromet and Climate Services Project – $150 million Crisis Resilience Institutions for Social Protection (CRISP) program – $73.14 million Pandemic Response Effectiveness Program – $2 million Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth – $2.80 million Sindh Integrated Health and Women Empowerment – $50 million Polio Eradication Program – $100 million KP Food Security Support Project – $100 million

These projects are now being executed by various provinces in Pakistan, with funding from organizations such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Islamic Development Bank. Sindh and Balochistan, two of the most affected provinces during the 2022 floods, are among the regions benefiting from these initiatives.

A Federal Steering Committee (FSC) has been established to oversee and implement these projects, holding regular meetings to monitor their progress. The committee ensures that provinces are actively involved in implementing their respective projects.

Furthermore, to ensure real-time monitoring and provide transparency to the public and development partners, an exclusive Dashboard for the 4RF framework will be operationalized at the Planning Ministry by November 10. This dashboard will offer crucial information about the execution of development projects in flood-affected areas.

Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, ranging from floods and droughts to heatwaves and melting glaciers. Despite being responsible for a relatively low percentage of global carbon emissions, Pakistan faces significant challenges associated with climate change, affecting its environment, economy, and the well-being of its people. The approval of these projects is a significant step toward mitigating the consequences of these climate-related challenges.