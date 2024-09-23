Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a very strong role in the politics of Pakistan; Tahira Aurangzeb, There is no threat to the government from the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision; Wajihuddin, The 1973 constitution was a great achievement for political parties, Shahida Akhtar, Supreme Court’s decision is final, government should file a review petition; Shaikh Usmani

Islamabad: PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sachi Baat programme said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a very strong role in the politics of Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance on constitutional amendments is right, we had and still have a long-standing relationship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the constitution was being amended for the 26th time, it was nothing new, the draft of the recent constitutional amendments was supposed to be debated but it could not appear, it was the wish of our party to take the suggestions of all parties and prepare a better draft.

Tahir Aurangzeb will prepare a new agreement keeping in mind the concerns and suggestions of all parties.

He said thousands of public cases are closed, age passes but decisions are not made.

Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sachi Baat programme said a detailed decision of the Supreme Court has come at an important time, there is no threat to the government from the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision, the mark was taken from PTI, she had the right to contest the election according to the constitution, the independent candidate who got elected was already a member of a party, if a thief is caught, the stolen goods are handed over to the owners, according to the constitution reserved seats can be given to PTI, it is a good decision of the court, when the decision of the Supreme Court comes, then no more questions can be asked.