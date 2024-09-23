Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a very strong role in the politics of Pakistan; Tahira Aurangzeb, There is no threat to the government from the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision; Wajihuddin, The 1973 constitution was a great achievement for political parties, Shahida Akhtar, Supreme Court’s decision is final, government should file a review petition; Shaikh Usmani
Islamabad: PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sachi Baat programme said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a very strong role in the politics of Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance on constitutional amendments is right, we had and still have a long-standing relationship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the constitution was being amended for the 26th time, it was nothing new, the draft of the recent constitutional amendments was supposed to be debated but it could not appear, it was the wish of our party to take the suggestions of all parties and prepare a better draft.
Tahir Aurangzeb will prepare a new agreement keeping in mind the concerns and suggestions of all parties.
He said thousands of public cases are closed, age passes but decisions are not made.
Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin’s conversation with SK Niazi in Sachi Baat programme said a detailed decision of the Supreme Court has come at an important time, there is no threat to the government from the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision, the mark was taken from PTI, she had the right to contest the election according to the constitution, the independent candidate who got elected was already a member of a party, if a thief is caught, the stolen goods are handed over to the owners, according to the constitution reserved seats can be given to PTI, it is a good decision of the court, when the decision of the Supreme Court comes, then no more questions can be asked.
He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has taken a very good stand, the amendments that were being brought would spread more anarchy in the country, according to the constitution, only the most senior judge in the Supreme Court can be the Chief Justice, the government should consider time and institutions related to constitutional amendments, parliament has the prerogative to frame and amend the Constitution.
Member National Assembly JUI-F Shahid Akhtar’s talk with SK Niazi on Sachi Baat programme said everyone appreciates Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s decision in the current situation, the 1973 constitution was a great achievement for political parties, we suggested consideration not as an opposition but under a joint parliament, human rights were being violated in some points of the recent constitutional amendments, there was also a difference in the draft constitutional amendments given to the political parties, there is a dire need to refine the draft of constitutional amendments.
Maulana is a shrewd politician, he knows these things intimately, appointment of new DG ISI is welcome, says SK Niazi.
Shahida Akhtar said if the institutions interfere in each other’s work, there will be trouble, if politics gets stuck in a dead end, then some solution has to be found, Shahida Akhtar’s position in the current situation is clear and unequivocal, a member of any party, a parliamentarian is a parliamentarian, we still have time, everyone has to be smart, parliament’s job is to legislate, that should be the focus,
“There was no roadblock in Lahore and no container was installed, the language used by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad Jalsa is not a political worker, whenever there is a PTI meeting there is bound to be chaos, Chief Minister KP also speaks wrongly and then says that he will not apologize, the time of the meeting was fixed, due to security reasons special attention should be paid to the time.” Tahira Aurangzeb’s
Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s program Sachi Baat in conversation with SK Niazi said it is surprising to see the differences among the judges, Supreme Court’s decision is final, government should file a review petition, the execution of the court’s decision will be done only after hearing the revision appeal, unfortunately, our institutions are being destroyed due to political tension, it is very sad that what is happening in our country, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also has a part in the situation that has become in the country.
Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s program Sachi Baat in conversation with SK Niazi said it is surprising to see the differences among the judges, Supreme Court’s decision is final, government should file a review petition, the execution of the court’s decision will be done only after hearing the revision appeal, unfortunately, our institutions are being destroyed due to political tension, it is very sad that what is happening in our country, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also has a part in the situation that has become in the country.