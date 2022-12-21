ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been reorganised with the ouster of the current chairman Ramiz Raja and the nomination of veteran journalist Najam Sethi as chairman.

The Prime Minister Office will issue four notifications relating to the appointment, according to officials who spoke on the record.

They said that a single notification will be released to announce the cancellation of the cricket board’s 2019 constitution.

The other will thereafter give notice of the termination of the two nominations for chairmanship made in accordance with the 2019 constitution. The announcement to reinstate the 2014 constitution will come in the third notification.

The institution will be informed of a “set up” to manage the current board in the fourth notification that follows.

The PCB chairman Raja’s successor had been reported on a few occasions in the past, but he had consistently denied the reports and insisted he was “not going anywhere.”

Later, it was also stated that the present administration had made the decision to fire the PCB chairman.

Raja, however, had called PCB employees to let them know that he had received a “green light” from the administration to continue working.

Raja had informed PCB staff members, “I have been told to continue working as [the] PCB chairman.”

On September 13, 2021, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was in power, the former Pakistan captain was elected without opposition as the chairman of the cricket body.