ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission on February 28 regarding the appointment of four additional judges in the Lahore High Court.

The meeting of the Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, will be held on February 28 at 2 pm in the conference room. The meeting will consider the appointment of four additional judges in the Lahore High Court out of eight session judges.

The names of District and Sessions Judge Raja Ghaffar Ali Khan, District and Sessions Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan will be considered in the meeting.

The names of District and Sessions Judge Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, District and Sessions Judge Jazeela Aslam, District and Sessions Judge Tariq Mahmood Bajwa will also be considered in the meeting.

The names of District and Sessions Judge Shahida Saeed, District and Sessions Judge Abhar Gul Khan will also be considered in the meeting.