So far, many companies have developed foldable phones, but Apple has not introduced such an iPhone.

Now there has been significant progress in this regard and it seems that Apple’s first foldable device could be introduced in the next few years.

A report by 9to5Mac suggested that Apple’s first foldable device could be introduced in 2026 or 2027.

It is not yet clear whether it will be a foldable iPhone or a replacement for the iPad Mini.

Keep in mind that Apple does not rush to adopt a new technology and wait for it to improve.

Foldable phones are being developed now, but there are many problems with them.

The report said that the internal screen of this device could be 7 to 8 inches and hence it could be offered as an alternative to the iPad mini.

But till now the details of this device could not be finalized.

Keep in mind that rumors regarding the foldable iPhone have been coming for a long time.

In April 2022, an analyst Ming-Chi Qi predicted that the first foldable iPhone could be introduced in 2025.

In 2021, various reports said that Apple was working on prototype models of the folding display in-house.

According to some reports, Apple may introduce a foldable iPad tablet before the iPhone.