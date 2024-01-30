Apple is changing the operating system for iPhones significantly.

According to a Bloomberg report, major software updates will be made in iOS 18, the new operating system for iPhones by Apple.

One of these updates will be regarding Rich Communication Services (RCS) support.

Apple has already announced that RCS support will be introduced to iPhones in 2024 to improve the cross-platform messaging experience between iOS and Android phones.

With RCS support, users will also be able to use features like group chats, read receipts, location sharing, messaging over Wi-Fi and media file sharing in SMS messages.

Artificial intelligence (AI) features for iPhones’ digital assistant Siri will also be added in iOS 18.

For this purpose, Apple is developing its large language model so that users can use AI features in Siri and other apps.

These features will enable users to get answers to their queries while helping to perform various other tasks.

Apple is also likely to introduce AI features to Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, Shortcuts, and Xcode.

It should be noted that iOS 18 will be introduced by Apple during the annual developer conference in June.

But for general users, this new operating system will be available sometime in September.