Every Black Friday for the last few years, Apple has joined the sales excitement of the season with offers of its own. In 2018, it moved to a new, now-traditional format by increasing the length of the event from one day to four.

In the last few minutes, this year’s offers have gone live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple’s event runs for four daysIt started at 12.01AM Pacific (5.01AM Eastern) on Friday, November 27 and ends at 11.59PM Pacific on Cyber Monday, November 30.

It’s all about the gift cardsApple’s special shopping event has worked in a very specific way: buy something and get a gift card to spend in store. If you are after cash discounts, you need to go elsewhere, but if you think you are going to buy other Apple stuff, then Apple’s four-day event is well worth a look.

And, remember, on some products you can snag free engraving as well, which other retailers can’t offer.