Apple recently received approval for Cupertino to add a camera to upcoming versions of the Apple Watch. According to the patent, the camera lens would be mounted on the side of the rotatable digital crown, letting the wearer of the watch to just point their hand at the scene they want to photograph.

The patent’s illustration describes that the wearer of the watch could also remove the watch housing from the band for more flexibility while shooting.

A release mechanism would separate the watch housing from the band and also allow the user to take pictures with a camera place at the back of the watch.

A LED is used as a flash to brighten up dark scenes. The screen will display viewfinder and captured images.

As market leader in smartwatches, Apple might be able to nail the patent, removing privacy concerns, and ensuring both quality issues and redundancy barriers. Tech Spot predicts the patent might be materialised in the upcoming Watch Series 8.