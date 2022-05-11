<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/706829-beatsheadphonesappleipodphotoafp-1399757486\/706829-beatsheadphonesappleipodphotoafp-1399757486.jpg" alt=""\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Apple Inc\u00a0is discontinuing the iPod more than <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">20 years<\/a> after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available till supplies last, Apple said in a\u00a0blog\u00a0post on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Since its launch in 2001, the iPod took on a storm of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">competing music players<\/a> before being eclipsed by smartphones, online music streaming and within the Apple pantheon, by the rise of the iPhone.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The iPod has undergone several iterations since its inception featuring a scroll wheel, the capacity to store a 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery-life. The version that has been carried till date - the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">iPod Touch<\/a> - was launched in 2007, the same year as the iPhone.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Apple stopped reporting iPod sales in 2015.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->