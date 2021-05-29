Apple is delaying the launch of a podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Apple in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30% commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15%, similar to its App Store. The service was originally slated to start this month.

Apple last month unveiled Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favorite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts.

With the service, listeners in more than 170 countries and regions can sign up for premium subscriptions that include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series. Listeners will be able to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent voices and premier studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.

Listeners will be able to discover channels, which are groups of shows curated by creators with unique titles, descriptions, and artwork. Just as they can with shows, listeners will be able to browse free channels, which make it easy to find more shows from their favorite creators, as well as paid channels and channels that provide additional benefits for subscribers